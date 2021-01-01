From signature design by ashley
Wystfield White and Brown Cocktail Table with Storage
Made of veneers, wood and engineered woodDistressed finish; vintage white and aged natural pine colorMetal bracket hardware2-sided hinged lift top (with stay arms)Assembly required Rustic Farmhouse styling. Distressed vintage painted white finish contrasted with aged natural Pine color tops. Inset metal grille accents. Cocktail trunk features dual lids for easy access to the large capacity storage. End tables feature door cabinets for extra storage space..Double take. Sporting a two-tone finish, dual-sided lid design and expansive storage space, this square coffee table takes the art of rustic farmhouse living to a new level. Designer touches include plank-effect styling, heavy distressing and industrial bracket hardware.