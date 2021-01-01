Loloi II Wynter Collection WYN-04 Red / Teal, Traditional Sample, 18" x 18" Sample Swatch

100% Polyester Pile Power Loomed Traditional - old soul, new spirit. Showcases a one-of-a-kind look at an affordable price. With a textured effect of high-end rugs, constructed with the durability to withstand foot traffic. Clean spills immediately by blotting with a clean sponge or cloth. Professional cleaning recommended. Rug pad recommended for use on hard floor. For vacuuming, use a vacuum cleaner without a beater bar or one where you can set the bar to the highest pile setting. If your vacuum has variable power settings, set on low. Vacuum full length of the rug, turn and repeat to the next area, rather than back and forth motion. Designed in the USA, Loloi is an award winning company boasting prestigious awards such as “Best Rug Manufacturer of the Year.” Known for innovation, they have progressed the rug industry with the latest textures, trending designs, and color combinations.