JELD-WEN® entry doors offer an unbeatable combination of security, energy efficiency and lasting protection. Steel doors are the easy to care for low maintenance entry door option; steel resists shrinking, swelling and warping. Every door is filled with a fully insulated core to provide a protective barrier from heat and cold and exceptional insulation from outside noise. An internal 12-in solid wood lock block and a hidden reinforced steel plate in the door frame improve security and resistance against forced entry. A discreet weather strip that lines the area where the door meets the door frame and a leak-resistant door sweep on the bottom of the door help prevent moisture and drafts from entering into your home. Door features a baked on professional grade paint finish with an AuraLast pine primed door frame; AuraLast wood is guaranteed to protect against rot and has a Lifetime Limited Warranty. Door comes installed into a door frame for easy installation into an existing entry door opening. 10-year limited warranty for peace of mind. See the guides and documents section to view or download the installation manual, use and care manual and warranty information. JELD-WEN Wyngate 36-in x 80-in Steel Full Lite Right-Hand Inswing Currant Painted Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould in Brown