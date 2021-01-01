2-panel entry door from the Wyngate collection features a professional-grade, baked-on Arctic White finish that complements a variety of homes. Steel construction provides lasting protection against shrinking, swelling and warping, making it the perfect low-maintenance option. 1/4-lite design with tempered decorative glass and wrought-iron caming creates a stylish, sun-kissed home entrance while maintaining privacy. Fully-insulated core provides a thermal barrier from heat and cold, and the exceptional acoustical insulation allows you to relax inside your home undisturbed by outside noise. 12-in solid wood lock block and hidden reinforced steel plate in the door frame improve security and resistance against forced entry. Lockset- and deadbolt-ready, so you can keep your home securely locked at all times (lockset and deadbolt sold separately). Adjustable sill, discreet weatherstripping and leak-resistant door sweep prevent moisture and drafts from entering your home. Right-hand inswing door is installed in a primed, rot-resistant AuraLast pine door frame designed to fit into an existing entry door opening, making installation easier. 10-year limited warranty protects your investment and gives you peace of mind. JELD-WEN Wyngate 32-in x 80-in Steel Craftsman Right-Hand Inswing Arctic White Painted Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould | LOWOLJW167701073