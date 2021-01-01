Enhance your bathroom with the traditional design of the Moen Wynford two-handle widespread bathroom faucet. The subtly styled faucet features a widespread installation design with cross handles that can be installed at any distance between 8 and 16 In. to best fit your sink. Compatible with the Moen m-pact valve system that allows you to update your trim kit without changing any of your sink’s plumbing, the three-hole mount faucet is easy to install. The Wynford faucet provides an aerated stream of up to 1.2 gallons per minute and is designed to comply with WaterSense water conservation criteria. With a relaxed style, the Moen Wynford two-handle widespread bathroom faucet adds understated beauty to any space. Note: Moen 9000 m-pact two-handle widespread valve sold separately. Moen Wynford Polished Chrome 2-Handle Widespread WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | T4524-9000-L