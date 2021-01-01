From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Wynfield 23.5-in H Black Candelabra Base (E-12) Outdoor Wall Light ENERGY STAR | 88201EN-12
The wynfield collection by Sea Gull Lighting complements classical home designs with its soft curves and colonial accents. A black powder coat finish over a durable cast aluminum body adds dependable quality to an enduring style. Either frosted glass or clear beveled glass give the fixtures distinct appeal. The assortment includes small, medium and large one-light outdoor wall lanterns, a two-light outdoor wall lantern, a two-light, outdoor post lantern and a two-light outdoor ceiling flush mount. The fixtures with frosted glass are also available in an ENERGY STAR-qualified fluorescent version, and the one-light fixtures with clear beveled glass can easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately. Sea Gull Lighting Wynfield 23.5-in H Black Candelabra Base (E-12) Outdoor Wall Light ENERGY STAR | 88201EN-12