Thermocast Wyndham Drop-In Acrylic 33 in. 5-Hole Double Bowl Kitchen Sink in Rain Forest

A "Master Collection" gourmet designed Thermocast Cast-acrylic double bowl kitchen sink with a rich high gloss finish that is easy to clean with non-abrasive cleaners. It has large offset deep basins for more workspace and functionality with the beauty of porcelain and the strength of cast iron, yet lighter weight. The insulated construction absorbs waste disposal noise and resists stain, rust, oxidation, chipping, and scratches. The surface can be polished with ordinary liquid sink, countertop, or auto polish to maintain beauty and luster. It is designed for both Drop-in and Undermount use and is ready for quick and easy installation. No mounting clips required for Drop-in installation. Plumbers putty for drains and silicone sealant for perimeter of sink is all that's needed. All Thermocast brand Cast-acrylic sinks are certified by the National Association of Home Builders Research Center and carry a Lifetime Warranty. Color: Rain Forest.