SAFAVIEH Wyndham Dark Grey/Ivory 3 ft. x 5 ft. Floral Area Rug, Dark Gray/Ivory

Safavieh's artistry is vividly displayed in the Wyndham collection with designs ranging from contemporary florals to traditional global motifs. Each richly-hued rug is hand-tufted by master weavers in India of top quality wool. Several designs recreate the one-of-a-kind look of fashionable over-dyed antique rugs using a special multi-colored yarn that is meticulously colored using ages-old pot dyeing techniques. After the dye is carefully applied to each strand of wool, touches of organic viscose are added for soft silky luster as special highlights accents. Color: Dark Gray/Ivory.