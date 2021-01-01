From safavieh
Safavieh Wyndham Collection WYD372A Handmade Modern Premium Wool Runner, 2'3" x 7' , Blue / Ivory
The handmade, hand-tufted construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years Each rug is handmade with pure, premium New Zealand Wool and has a cotton backing for added durability This elegant, modern rug will give your home a sophisticated style This runner measures 2'3" x 7' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been crafting rugs of the higest quality and unmatched style