From safavieh
Safavieh Wyndham Borwick 2 x 7 Gray/Taupe Indoor Abstract Global Handcrafted Runner | WYD804B-27
Advertisement
Safavieh's inimitable rug artistry is beautifully displayed in the Wyndham Rug Collection. With designs ranging from contemporary florals to traditional global motifs, Wyndham captures timeless design in fashion-forward style. Wyndham rugs are richly-hued and hand-tufted using pure wool to recreate a one-of-a-kind look of over-dyed antique rugs. Safavieh Wyndham Borwick 2 x 7 Gray/Taupe Indoor Abstract Global Handcrafted Runner | WYD804B-27