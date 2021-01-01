From safavieh

Safavieh Wyndham Borwick 2 x 7 Gray/Taupe Indoor Abstract Global Handcrafted Runner | WYD804B-27

$94.50
In stock
Description

Safavieh's inimitable rug artistry is beautifully displayed in the Wyndham Rug Collection. With designs ranging from contemporary florals to traditional global motifs, Wyndham captures timeless design in fashion-forward style. Wyndham rugs are richly-hued and hand-tufted using pure wool to recreate a one-of-a-kind look of over-dyed antique rugs. Safavieh Wyndham Borwick 2 x 7 Gray/Taupe Indoor Abstract Global Handcrafted Runner | WYD804B-27

