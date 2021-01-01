Modern Forms Wynd 52 Wynd 52" 5 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Smart LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Included Graphite / 3000K Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor

Modern Forms Wynd 52 Wynd 52" 5 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Smart LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Included Transitional style meets smart technology with this versatile smart fan available in four weather-resistant finishes as well as a 316 marine-grade stainless steel for harsh outdoor climates. The 42” is ideal for bedrooms, patios and breakfast nooks while the 52” works great in living rooms and medium-sized spaces, and the 60" is great for large spaces. The LED luminaire, powered by WAC, takes this design from beautiful to brilliant. Connect with our exclusive Modern Forms app for even more life enhancements. Features Made with incredibly efficient and completely silent DC motor that is up to 70% more efficient than traditional fans Optional cover is included to conceal luminaire Every fan is factory-balanced and sound tested to ensure each fan will never wobble, rattle or click Finish and Blade Variations: Matte Black finish includes Matte Black fan blades Bronze finish comes with Bronze blades Graphite finish comes with Weathered Gray blades Matte White finish comes with Matte White blades Stainless Steel finish comes with Stainless Steel blades Constructed from aluminum / Stainless Steel finish constructed from Stainless Steel Includes a frosted inner and clear outer glass shade Remote control with wall cradle included Fixture is compatible with sloped ceilings Mountable on low ceilings Integrated dimmable LED lighting Uses an energy efficient reversible 29 watt DC motor ETL rated for wet locations Energy star certified Covered under a 1 year parts, 5 year LED, and lifetime motor manufacturer warranty Dimensions Blade Span: 52" Height: 14" Width: 52" Product Weight: 18.4 lbs Wire Length: 80" Canopy Width: 6" Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 5 Blades Included: Yes Reversible Blades: No Blade Pitch: 13 Degrees Fan Blade Material: ABS Motor Specifications Speeds: 6 CFM high: 6000, medium: 3600, low: 1200 (cubic feet per minute) RPM high: 176, medium: 108, low: 40 Reversible Motor: Yes Motor Wattage: 29 watts Light Kit Specifications Lumens: 1600 Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 3500K Color Rendering Index: 90 CRI Wattage: 20 watts Average Hours: 50000 Dimmable: Yes Includes a frosted inner and clear outer glass shade Outdoor Ceiling Fans Graphite / 3000K