Craftmade Wyman 42-in Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fan with Light (5-Blade) | WC42ORB5C3F

Description

The organic shapes and fine details of the gracefully curving blade arms provide a captivating visual focal point in this strikingly modern reinterpretation of classic ceiling fan design. A 3-light kit in white frosted, ribbed glass offers a perfect counterpoint to the sleek motor housing and sculpted fan blades. Craftmade Wyman 42-in Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fan with Light (5-Blade) | WC42ORB5C3F

