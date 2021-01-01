The Kate and Laurel Wyldwood Coffee Table joins our exclusive Wyldwood collection of vintage farmhouse-inspire furniture pieces. Delicately carved in a curved design with a hand-distressed finish, this coffee table has a one-of-a-kind, whitewashed appearance. It's great for a smaller living room or apartment thanks to its short stature. The tabletop has a generous 38\" x 23\" surface area, making it great for small plants, decorative trays, knick-knacks or even charcuterie and cocktails. Each of our Wyldwood Coffee Tables includes easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions that take you from the box to a shabby-chic entertaining surface in a matter of minutes. Each of the curved legs features protective rubber footpads to protect hardwood floors from scuffing or scratches. Like all of the furniture in the Kate and Laurel collections, the Wyldwood Console is a durable, flexible, and gorgeous piece that will truly enhance your home decor. Add this beautiful coffee table to the rest of your Wyldwood collection to give your home an authentic, rustic aesthetic you can't get anywhere else. Kate and Laurel Wyldwood Brown Fir Coffee Table Rubber | 215272