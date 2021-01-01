DesignOvation Wyeth Black Monthly Calendar Memo Board

Keep you and your whole family organized with this magnetic monthly calendar. This wall organizer is a magnetic chalkboard monthly calendar to post all your important appointments or display your photos. This framed magnetic board includes four round black magnets to post fliers and important memos. This wall calendar is perfect for use in an entryway, home office, or kitchen to organize and display everything you need in style. This bulletin board has D-ring hangers attached to the back for easy wall display! The outer dimensions are 26 in. wide by 17 in. high by 1 in. deep. The chalkboard surface is 23.5 in. high by 14.5 in. wide.