Wyatt Wall Sconce by Robert Abbey - Color: Metallics - Finish: Bronze - (Z250)

The Wyatt Wall Sconce from Robert Abbey is an elegant architectural design standing out through its all-metal construction. A horizontal format sets up wide-spreading illumination that funnels cleanly through a concealed opening at the bottom of its tubular housing. The face of the metal structure pops with the juxtaposition of its polished surface and textured knurled rings. A trim rectangular backplate gives the piece a sense of depth and dimension, holding it across with short angular arms. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Color: Metallics. Finish: Deep Patina Bronze