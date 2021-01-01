VintageView WW-752 Evolution 41" 90 Bottle Wall Mounted Wine Rack Matte Black / Chrome Kitchenwares Organization Wine Racks

VintageView WW-752 Evolution 41" 90 Bottle Wall Mounted Wine Rack All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Features: Holds 90 bottles (750ml) or 60 bottles (1.5L) wine bottles Add multiple Extensions from VintageView’s Evolution Wine Wall system collection to complete your look The Wine Wall columns are designed to be aligned vertically Built with high-quality steel Backed by a lifetime warranty, this modern wine storage option is easy-to-install on any wall in your home Hardware for drywall and wood-backed wall installs included At VintageView, we create the preferred wine racks for design professionals and design-focused DIYers Includes: Two (2) wine racks (Wine Wall 45? and Wine Wall 30?) in choice of bottle depth and finishes Wine Racks Matte Black / Chrome