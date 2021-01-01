From kuzco lighting

Kuzco Lighting WV316001 Flute 21" Tall Bathroom Sconce Urban Bronze / Clear Ribbed Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

Description

Kuzco Lighting WV316001 Flute 21" Tall Bathroom Sconce Celebration is one of the universal languages we all speak. Reminiscent of a champagne glass, Flute features ribbed glass tubes that are set upon softly curved arms and a sophisticated fixture frame.FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of ironFixture includes a clear ribbed glass shade(1) 960 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 20-5/8"Width: 5-3/8"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 3.6 lbsBackplate Height: 5-3/8"Backplate Width: 5-3/8"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 960 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T10Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Urban Bronze / Clear Ribbed

