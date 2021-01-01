Koldfront WTC14001WSLV 14000 BTU 208/230V Through the Wall Air Conditioner with 10600 BTU Heater with Remote and Sleeve White Climate Control Air

Koldfront WTC14001WSLV 14000 BTU 208/230V Through the Wall Air Conditioner with 10600 BTU Heater with Remote and Sleeve Plug Type (NEMA 6-20P): This appliance uses an NEMA 6-20P standard size power plug, it's designed for a 208/230v 15A household power supply. Please verify that your home's power supply is compatible with this appliance before purchase. Note: Heat function is intended to provide supplemental heating in addition to an existing heat source. The heat function has a lower BTU rating than the cool mode and therefore does not treat the same square footage. Features: 14,000 BTUs effectively cools up to 700 Sq. Ft, ideal for making a living room comfortable Three fan speeds offer the perfect setting for any situation 10600 BTU heater included for those cold winter nights Includes remote for unprecedented ease of use Manufacturer Warranty: 2 Year Limited Product Technologies: Electronic Touch Controls: Easily and quickly adjust temperature, fan speeds and programmable timer operations with the touch of a button. The easy-to-read digital display and allows for simple regulation of the internal temperature of your home. Remote Control: The included remote allows you to choose and adjust your comfort settings without having to get up and make the adjustments by hand. R-410A Refrigerant: Liquid agents contained within the coils of an air conditioner are what make cooling possible. R-410A is the eco-friendly refrigerant of the future. Recently recognized by the EPA, R-410A contains no bromine or chlorine, and consequently will not harm or deplete the ozone layer unlike previous refrigerants. Specifications: BTU Cooling: 14,000 BTU Heating: 10,600 Cooling Area: Up to 700 Sq. Ft. Fan Speeds: 3 Voltage: 208/230 Depth: 20-3/8" Height: 14-1/2" Width: 24-1/4"SLEEVE SPECIFICATIONS:Product Features:Full metal constructionSecure mounting assembly includedSpecifications:Depth: 17-1/2"Height: 15-1/4"Width: 25-1/2" Through Wall Air Conditioners White