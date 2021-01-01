LG WT7100C 27 Inch Wide 4.5 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Electric Top Loading Washer with TurboDrum White Laundry Appliances Washing Machines Top Loading

From lg
LG WT7100C 27 Inch Wide 4.5 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Electric Top Loading Washer with TurboDrum
LG WT7100C 27 Inch Wide 4.5 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Electric Top Loading Washer with TurboDrum Features:4.5 cu. ft. capacity offers plenty of space for those larger loads8 cycles, 10 options, and 5 temperature settings provide a wide range of customization options for your washTurn knob and electronic touch controls offer easy and intuitive access to wash settingsCovered by a 1-year manufacturer warranty for parts and laborProduct Technologies:TurboDrum: Get the agitator motion of a traditional washing machine without the wear and tear on your clothes with the TurboDrum. It uses a direct drive motor that rotates independently from the tub mechanism to create powerful water flow for an enhanced, but gentler clean.6Motion Technology: 6Motion Technology provides a smart cleaning experience by using up to 6 different washing motions. This maximizes washing performance while being gentle on clothes.LoDecibel Quiet Operation: LG's ultra-quiet LoDecibel motor gets your laundry clean without being a noisy interruption.Specifications:Total Capacity: 4.5 Cu. Ft.Number of Cycles: 8Temperature Settings: 5Control Type: ElectronicDisplay Type: DigitalDepth: 28-3/8"Height: 44-1/2"Width: 27"Amperage: 10AVoltage: 120V Top Loading Washing Machines White