Whirlpool WSR57R18D 30 Inch Wide 18 Cu. Ft. All-Refrigerator with LED Lighting Monochromatic Stainless Steel Refrigeration Appliances Full Size

Whirlpool WSR57R18D 30 Inch Wide 18 Cu. Ft. All-Refrigerator with LED Lighting Features: LED interior lighting illuminates your fresh food beautifully while saving energy and cost over the long life of the unit Alarm sounds at a temperature you determine, alerting you that the unit has created an ideal environment for your food Electronic touch controls are front and center so you can easily make adjustments to temperature settings In-door pizza pocket ensures that your next opportunity to eat pizza is never too far away Air tower design ensures that cold air is distributed evenly throughout your refrigerator Designed, engineering, and assembled in the USA Specifications: Width: 30-1/4" Depth: 31-1/4" Height: 66-3/4" Leveling Legs: Yes Depth with Door Open: 55-3/4" Annual Energy Consumption (kWh): 326 Annual Operation Cost: 40 Depth with Handles: 31-1/4" Number Of Shelves: 3 Freezerless Full Size Refrigerators Monochromatic Stainless Steel