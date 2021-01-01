ThermaSol WSP10R ThermaTouch Steam Shower Kit - Includes 10" Control Panel Round Light and Sound Shower Head and Digital Shower Valve Polished

ThermaSol WSP10R ThermaTouch Steam Shower Kit - Includes 10" Control Panel, Round Light and Sound Shower Head, and Digital Shower Valve The ThermaTouch control is a 10" LCD Touchscreen Control used to operate other ThermaSol modules such as steam room functions, light, sound and tranquility visualization, stereo audio output and ethernet connection. The sleek all-in-one Serenity Light, Sound, Rainhead delivers chromatherapy, sound therapy and a gentle falling water sensation for a truly soothing shower experience. This kit also includes a digital shower valve. The integrated system reduces installation costs and allows the budget to be invested into building a state-of-the-art shower environment. With a minimalist look desired by top architects, ThermaSol’s Digital Shower eliminates the need for exposed valves and trims.ThermaSol WSP10R Control Panel:Covered under Thermasol's 2 year warrantyChoose and download from a menu of 20 of the most popular Apps; shows, news, weather, video content, music and moreFully waterproof, ThermaTouch Plus can be installed anywhere: a shower, bathing area, patio, etc.Built-in Bluetooth and ethernet connectionWIFI-enabled capabilities ensure that users automatically receive any updates to the software right to the controller, in-home after purchasePowered by Android and Alexa compatibleStereo audio outputOperates steam, digital shower, light sound, and water fixturesCustomizable user settings for two usersOperate every part of your steam shower with the 10" LCD touch screen control panel when paired with the digital shower valveCannot control water functions without digital shower valve (sold separately)ThermaSol WSP10R Light and Sound Rain Head:Gentle Falling water sensation through two rows of 82 jetsGradually changing mood lighting mode generates a soothing spectrum of color18 special high intensity LED LightsHigh-performance trilinear sub-woofer with high-frequency drivers and high-efficiency class D amplifierVoice response feedbackOne RCA audio inputCeiling mounted single self-contained module, system can be installed without access from aboveAesthetically pleasing circular designThermaSol WSP10R Digital Shower Valve:Battery backup includedOperates two industrial grade stepper motors with 400 positions that take away the noise factor found with solenoid valve systems and provides precise temperature controlMay be installed up to 30' awayThermaSol WSP10R Specifications:Control Panel Width: 10-7/16" (left to right of product)Control Panel Height: 7-1/16" (top to bottom of product)Shower Head Width: 10" (left to right of product)Shower Head Height: 7-1/2" (top to bottom of product)Flow Rate (GPM): 1.8 gallons-per-minuteConnection Type: FNPTConnection Size: 1/2" Polished Nickel