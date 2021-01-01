WSNBB Magnetic Computer Case, PC Case, Water-Cooled Host Silent Case, Magnetic Side Panel, Small Size, Large Capacity, and Multiple Cooling Ducts.

★ Chassis size: 400x225x431mm, all components have enough space to make them durable, suitable for your first-generation PC, theater PC and gaming PC ★PC chassis compatible motherboard type: Mini-ITX Micro-ATX, CPU heat sink height limit: 165mm, graphics card length limit: 320mm, hard disk support: HDDx2, SSDx2. ★ The computer case has an independent heat dissipation area, and the air inlet and the radiator are separated independently. The chassis has good heat dissipation and stable operation, and there is extra space behind the motherboard tray for hiding cables. ★ The chassis panel is equipped with USB3.0, which can read and write massive data at high speed, and save and transfer documents, music, pictures, videos and other content more quickly. ★ You can use tools to easily assemble our computer case. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us and we will always help you.