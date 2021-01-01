From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting WS83421 Lochwood 21" Tall LED Wall Sconce Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Kuzco Lighting WS83421 Lochwood 21" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a frosted glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 21"Width: 3-5/8"Extension: 3-1/2"Product Weight: 5.1 lbsBackplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 5/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1180Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 21 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Black