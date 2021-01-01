Jesco Lighting WS665M Flat 2 Light ADA Compliant Wall Sconce Satin Nickel / Optic Glass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Jesco Lighting WS665M Flat 2 Light ADA Compliant Wall Sconce Features:Includes cream glass specialty shadePair with other items in the Flat CollectionDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsETL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (2) 100 watt Halogen 73L Bulbs (Not Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Specialty - Specialty bulb bases are utilized in certain fixtures to meet very specific size and power requirements.Dimensions:Height: 7"Width: 15.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: SpecialtyBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 200Voltage: 120vCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Satin Nickel / Optic Glass