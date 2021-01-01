From wac lighting
WAC Lighting WS57LED-G542WD/RB Gia LED Torch Wall Sconce with Crystal, One Size, White Diamond/Rubbed Bronze
Aluminum construction sconce hardware High powered LED: 4-6w, 305-330 lumens, 3000K (soft white) Color temperature, 85 CRI Standards: UL & CUL Damp location listed Smooth and continuous dimming to 10% using an elven dimmer Integral LED socket set included, no lamp required Complete system, includes sconce, glass shade, and socket set with lamp or module WAC Lighting is a responsible lighting company, responsibility is central to our culture. WAC is the leader in Solid State Lighting and products will consistantly produce superior performance. WAC is a reliable name that you can trust for superior quality, innovative technology and superlative service, Weight: 3.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting