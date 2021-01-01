Vaxcel Lighting WS38865 Vine 2 Light 15" Tall Wall Washer Wall Sconce with Amber Flake Glass Shade Oil Shale Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Washers

From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting WS38865 Vine 2 Light 15" Tall Wall Washer Wall Sconce with Amber Flake Glass Shade Features:Ambient light casts soft generalized illumination over a wide areaRustic traditional theme for any classic homeRequires (2) 100 watt medium (E26) incandescent bulbsUL and CUL listed for dry locations Dimension:Height: 15"Width: 9-1/4"Extension: 5" Product Weight: 4.75 lbsSpecifications: Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 200Voltage: 120 Wall Washers Oil Shale