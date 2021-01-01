From vaxcel lighting

Vaxcel Lighting WS38865 Vine 2 Light 15" Tall Wall Washer Wall Sconce with Amber Flake Glass Shade Oil Shale Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Washers

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Vaxcel Lighting WS38865 Vine 2 Light 15" Tall Wall Washer Wall Sconce with Amber Flake Glass Shade Features:Ambient light casts soft generalized illumination over a wide areaRustic traditional theme for any classic homeRequires (2) 100 watt medium (E26) incandescent bulbsUL and CUL listed for dry locations Dimension:Height: 15"Width: 9-1/4"Extension: 5" Product Weight: 4.75 lbsSpecifications: Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 200Voltage: 120 Wall Washers Oil Shale

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com