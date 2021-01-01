Speakman WS2150 Bristol 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Speakman WS2150 Bristol 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Quality, durability and convenience are built-in to the Bristol sensor pulldown kitchen faucet. The advanced sensor technology allows you to turn the faucet on with hands-free convenience. With a beautifully simple transitional style, delicate flowing lines and a generously sized high arc spout, the faucet doesn't skimp on style or substance.Speakman WS2150 Features:Covered under Speakman's limited lifetime warranty and 5 year limited commercial warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Bristol line seamlesslyTouchless, motion-activated faucetSingle hole mounting typeDeck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertopPull-down spray with 2 spray functionsSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle handle controls the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc valve cartridgeMounting hardware includedADA compliantSpeakman WS2150 Specifications:Height: 16-1/2" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 10-11/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-11/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single HoleFaucet Hole Size: 1-5/16"Max Deck Thickness: 2-15/16" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Polished Chrome