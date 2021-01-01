Furinno WS17127-3 Wayar Foldable Triple Laundry Sorter

Furinno Wayar Foldable Triple Laundry Sorter is simple yet functional in keeping laundry organized. The 3 removable laundry bags allow you to separate your laundry and wash them easily. It fits perfectly in bathroom, laundry room and bedroom. The chrome plated round tubes body is not only lightweight but durable at the same time. It is easy to assemble with the instructions provided. Designed to meet the demand of low cost, durability and convenience; the laundry sorter is the perfect addition to your home. It fits in your space and needs, fits on your budget. A simple attitude towards lifestyle is reflected directly on the design of Furinno Furniture, creating a trend of simply nature. Care instructions: wipe clean with clean damped cloth. Pictures are for illustration purposes only. For more details and questions, please feel free to contact us at support@furinno.com.