Whistler WS1065 Desktop Digital Scanner, Black

Menu Driven Programming with Context Sensitive Help - Each menu item provides a few lines of help text that provide assistance with programming and using the scanner Scan List-functionality allows you to arrange group and scan objects according to your preference. Memory Backup - Frequencies remain stored in memory for an extended time even without batteries. Free-Form Memory Organization - Allocation of memory dynamically and efficiently as it is needed. This differs from low cost and older scanners that had memory organized in rigid and wasteful memory banks Skywarn Storm Spotter Function - Instant access to frequencies used by storm spotter networks. Multi-System Trunking. Tune - Find new and unlisted frequencies starting from a specified frequency Digital AGC - Instantly compensates for low user audio levels that are common on digital systems Scans most common trunked radio system signaling formats including Motorola EDACS LTR and P25 trunked radio networks.