Modern Forms WS-W9202 Bloc 2 Light 6" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Bronze / 3000K Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Modern Forms WS-W9202 Bloc 2 Light 6" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Crafted from die-cast aluminum for a seamless appearance, Bloc is minimalist in form and maximalist in performance, delivering superior LED light through a factory-sealed glass lens silk-screened with ceramic for diffuse even illumination. Cubism never looked so good.FeaturesReplaceable LED moduleAluminum constructionIntegrated LED lightingMountable in different orientationsIntended for outdoor useDimmable via ELV and 0-10V dimmingETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-1/2"Width: 5-1/2"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 6.86 lbsBackplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 5/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1930Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 30.5 wattsVoltage: 120, 240, and 277 voltsNumber of Light Sources: 2Average Hours: 60000 Bronze / 3000K