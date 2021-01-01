From modern forms
Modern Forms WS-W81619 Sabre 19" Wide LED Bath Bar Brushed Aluminum Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Advertisement
Modern Forms WS-W81619 Sabre 19" Wide LED Bath Bar On the cutting edge of technology and aesthetics, bath lighting can now be both refined and robust. A sleek look with durable and optically enhanced coextruded acrylic diffuser, this water-tight design is complete with state of the art LED. Adapts to any space with vertical or horizontal mounting.Features:Comes with white optical acrylic diffuserIncludes 15w integrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmersSuitable for damp locationADA compliantDimensions:Height: 3"Width: 19"Extension: 2-3/4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: LEDBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts per Bulb: 15wWattage: 15wVoltage: 120v, 220v, 277vLED: YesColor Temperature: 3500KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Lumens: 1010Average Hours: 85,000 Bath Bar Brushed Aluminum