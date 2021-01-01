WAC Lighting WS-W5312 Tao Single Light 12" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

From wac lighting
WAC Lighting WS-W5312 Tao Single Light 12" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce
WAC Lighting WS-W5312 Tao Single Light 12" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesEasy installation with no driver requiredCrafted from aluminumIncludes 11 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Rated for wet locations5 year functional manufacturer warranty with 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 2-1/2"Depth: 6"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 1.4 lbsBackplate Height: 11-5/8"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 11 wattsWattage: 11 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 80000Lumens: 830 Outdoor Wall Sconces Bronze