WAC Lighting WS-W42020 Nightvision 20" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Black / Gold Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
WAC Lighting WS-W42020 Nightvision 20" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Features Up and Downlight illumnation Constructed from aluminum Integrated LED lighting Smooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmer Intended for outdoor use ETL rated for wet locations ADA compliant Covered under a 5 year manufacturer warranty, 2 years for the finish Dimensions Height: 20" Width: 5-5/8" Extension: 4" Product Weight: 2.65 lbs Electrical Specifications Lumens: 1350 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90 CRI Wattage: 16 watts Average Hours: 54000 Black / Gold