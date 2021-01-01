Modern Forms WS-W30509 Pandora 2 Light 9" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Modern Forms WS-W30509 Pandora 2 Light 9" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce A popular understated design updated with a sleek black finish, Pandora brings sculptural sophistication and high-powered energy-efficient LEDs to your overall lighting scheme, whether you mount it inside or out. With its tiered, minimalist form and two points of illumination, you’ll never regret opening this box.FeaturesConstructed from aluminumFixture includes clear glass diffuser shadesIncludes high powered replaceable LED moduleCan be mounted in a different orientationThis product is designed for use outdoorsSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerETL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 9"Extension: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 5.32 lbsBackplate Width: 8-1/4"Backplate Depth: 5/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 546Wattage: 20 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 85CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Black