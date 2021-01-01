From wac lighting
WAC Lighting WS-W29718-AL Panorama 18" LED Outdoor Wall Light in Brushed Aluminum, 18 Inches
Panorama features an edge lit Acrylic diffuser for a unique glare-free illumination May be mounted vertically or horizontally. Light engine is factory sealed for maximum protection against the harshest elements ACLED technology, no driver or transformer necessary for easy install into a pancake junction box Smooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low Voltage (elv) dimmer High powered replaceable LED: 36, 000 hours rated life, 90 CRI, Color temperature: 3000K. Standards: ETL & cetl, and IP65 rated for wet locations, Weight: 5.46 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting