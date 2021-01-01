Modern Forms WS-W1420 Ledge 20" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Black / 3000K Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

From modern forms
Modern Forms WS-W1420 Ledge 20" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce
Modern Forms WS-W1420 Ledge 20" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce The geometric simplicity and clean lines of this versatile ceiling mount work in a variety of applications, from suburban transitional to downtown chic. A sturdy aluminum construction houses a mitered shade that softens the LED illumination for just the right amount of ambiance, whether you’re designing a luxury hotel or making yourself at homeFeaturesReplaceable LED moduleAluminum constructionIncludes a mitered glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingMountable in different orientationsIntended for outdoor useDimmable via ELV dimmingETL rated for wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under a 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 20"Width: 8"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 9.66 lbsShade Height: 18"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 2-1/2"Backplate Height: 20"Backplate Width: 8"Backplate Depth: 5/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1050Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 29 wattsAverage Hours: 80000 Black / 3000K