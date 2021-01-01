WAC Lighting WS-6718 Line Single Light 18-3/4" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar with Edge-lit Acrylic Shade Brushed Aluminum / 2700K Indoor Lighting

WAC Lighting WS-6718 Line Single Light 18-3/4" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar with Edge-lit Acrylic Shade Uber-thin edge-lit LED panels provide a downward task light free of any hot spots as well as an upward ambient illumination. The design can be rotated around to provide direct or indirect illumination as the needs arise when installed in a bath.FeaturesUltra-thin light-extraction panel and edge-lit acrylic diffuserAdjust rotating panel for indirect, up, down or task lightingCan be mounted vertically or horizontallyADA Compliant when panel is adjusted inward or outward.Constructed from aluminumComes with edge-lit acrylic shadeIntegrated LED lightingCan be mounted horizontally or verticallySmooth and continuous dimming with an Electronic Low Voltage (ELV) DimmerETL rated for damp locationsMeets ADA standards5 year functional manufacturer warranty with 2 year finish warranty120V transformer installed within junction boxDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 18-3/4"Extension: 5-1/8"Product Weight: 2.1 lbsBackplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 5/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 1004 or 1109Wattage: 16.5 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700K or 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 80,000 Bath Bar Brushed Aluminum / 2700K