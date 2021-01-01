WAC Lighting WS-57609 Meridien 9" High Integrated LED Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

WAC Lighting WS-57609 Meridien 9" High Integrated LED Bathroom Sconce Meridien is an LED vanity wall sconce and flush mount collection designed with a transitional style to suit the clean look of today's contemporary or traditional home. Integrated high powered LEDs create an evenly diffused illumination through a silk screened glass, eliminating the appearance of hot spots while providing lasting worry-free performance. Solid die-cast brushed nickel hardware enhances aesthetic appeal. The Meridien collection is available in a variety of matching wall sconces and flush mounts. Features Aluminum hardware with tempered silk screen glass diffuser Silk-screened glass with a white ceramic glazed center and water clear edge Can only be mounted vertically Includes 9.5 watt Integrated LED lighting Dimmable with ELV dimmer Rated for damp locations 5 year functional manufacturer warranty with 2 year finish warranty Dimensions Height: 8-7/8" Width: 5-1/2" Depth: 3-1/2" Extension: 3-1/2" Product Weight: 3.2 lbs Backplate Height: 8-7/8" Backplate Width: 5-1/2" Backplate Depth: 19/32" Electrical Specifications Luminary Type: Integrated LED Lumens: 665 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Watts Per Bulb: 9.5 watts Wattage: 9.5 watts Voltage: 120 volts Average Hours: 50000 Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel