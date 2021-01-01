From modern forms
Modern Forms WS-3120 Vogue 20" Wide LED Bath Bar Chrome / 3000K Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Modern Forms WS-3120 Vogue 20" Wide LED Bath Bar What’s in Vogue right now? Just some of the most powerful LEDs in the industry, along with mouth-blown etched opal glass and expertly crafted hardware. With its wide variety of sizes and luminaire options, Vogue slips into transitional, contemporary and urban industrial décor plans with ease.FeaturesReplaceable LED moduleAluminum constructionIncludes a mouth blown etched glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingMountable in different orientationsDimmable via ELV dimmingETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under a 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 20"Extension: 3"Product Weight: 5.6 lbsShade Height: 2-1/2"Shade Width: 17"Shade Depth: 2-1/2"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 6-3/4"Backplate Depth: 5/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 970Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 30 wattsAverage Hours: 80000 Bath Bar Chrome / 3000K