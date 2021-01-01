From modern forms
Modern Forms WS-3111 Vogue 11" Tall LED Wall Sconce Brushed Brass / 3000K Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Modern Forms WS-3111 Vogue 11" Tall LED Wall Sconce What’s in Vogue right now? Just some of the most powerful LEDs in the industry, along with mouth-blown etched opal glass and expertly crafted hardware. With its wide variety of sizes and luminaire options, Vogue slips into transitional, contemporary and urban industrial décor plans with ease.FeaturesReplaceable LED moduleAluminum constructionIncludes a mouth blown etched glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via ELV dimmingETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under a 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 5"Extension: 3"Product Weight: 3.4 lbsShade Height: 9-1/2"Shade Width: 2-1/2"Shade Depth: 2-1/2"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 4-5/8"Backplate Depth: 5/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 410Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 16 wattsAverage Hours: 80000 Brushed Brass / 3000K