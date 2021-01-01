From wac lighting
WAC Lighting WS-30907 Pocket 6" Tall LED Wall Sconce White Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
WAC Lighting WS-30907 Pocket 6" Tall LED Wall Sconce An appealing cylindrical profile with a powerful LED makes the perfect accent. FeaturesConstructed from aluminumReplaceable LED lightingUniversal 120, 240, or 277 Voltage InputDimmable with a compatible ELV dimmerETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-5/8"Width: 7"Extension: 2-7/8"Product Weight: 6.94 lbsBackplate Width: 7"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 712Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 21.5 wattsVoltage: 120, 240, and 277 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 White