WAC Lighting WS-13217 Stella 18" Tall LED Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Sconces

WAC Lighting WS-13217 Stella 18" Tall LED Wall Sconce
WAC Lighting WS-13217 Stella 18" Tall LED Wall Sconce Well defined structural lines and sturdy aluminum construction define this modern wall luminaire. A fitting ambient lighting solution for residential and commercial interiors.FeaturesConstructed from aluminumComes with a screen glass shadeReplaceable LED lightingDimmable with a compatible ELV dimmerMade in the United StatesETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17-1/2"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 3-1/4"Product Weight: 10.33 lbsShade Height: 17-1/2"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Shade Depth: 2-3/4"Backplate Width: 6-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 895Color Temperature: 2700K or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 25.5 wattsAverage Hours: 80000 Wall Sconces Brushed Nickel