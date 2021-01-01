From wac lighting
WAC Lighting WS-13115 Manhattan 10" Tall LED Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Sconces
WAC Lighting WS-13115 Manhattan 10" Tall LED Wall Sconce An unequivocal transitional choice for both formal and casual spaces. Beautiful ambient lighting in a luxury residence or boutique hotel. Three ADA compliant sizes are available.FeaturesConstructed from aluminumComes with a trimless fabric shadeReplaceable LED lightingDimmable with a compatible ELV dimmerETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/8"Width: 15"Extension: 2-3/4"Product Weight: 5.67 lbsShade Height: 4-1/2"Shade Width: 15"Shade Depth: 2-3/4"Backplate Width: 6"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 560Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 10 wattsAverage Hours: 80000 Wall Sconces Brushed Nickel