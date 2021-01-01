From wac lighting
WAC Lighting WS-12712 Mythical Single Light 12" High Integrated LED Wall Sconce Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
WAC Lighting WS-12712 Mythical Single Light 12" High Integrated LED Wall Sconce FeaturesUniversal driver allow operation at both commercial and residential voltagesDesigned for commercial or residential useCrafted from aluminumIncludes 16 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmedRated for damp locations5 year functional manufacturer warranty with 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 12"Depth: 2-1/4"Extension: 2-1/4"Product Weight: 5.0 lbsShade Height: 10"Shade Width: 1-3/16"Backplate Height: 12"Backplate Width: 12"Backplate Depth: 5/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 16 wattsWattage: 16 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 80000Lumens: 772 Polished Nickel