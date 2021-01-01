Williams JHWWS-1191SC Supercombo Combination Wrench Set, 32-Piece

Advertisement
Combination open end wrench set has specially designed grooves that direct wrench force away from fastener corners No contact is made at the corners, wrenching forces are placed on the flat surfaces behind the points Box and open end openings are identical Box and open end openings are identical Sizes: 1/4, 5/16, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16, 3/4, 13/16, 7/8, 15/16, 1, 1-1/16, 1-1/8, 1-1/4,1-5/16, 1-3/8, 1-7/16, 1-1/2, 1-5/8, 1-11/16, 1-3/4, 1-13/16, 1-7/8, 2, 2-1/16, 2-1/8, 2-3/16, 2-1/4, 2-3/8, 2-1/2 Supertorque box opening design allows application of higher torque without rounding or deforming hex fastener points