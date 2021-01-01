Modern Forms WS-10830 Scepter Single Light 30" Tall Integrated LED Wall Sconce Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Modern Forms WS-10830 Scepter Single Light 30" Tall Integrated LED Wall Sconce A majestic addition to our collection, Scepter is finished in aged brass for a toned-down take on the luxe décor trend. A solid crown of V-cut seeded crystal is affixed to the top for a glamorous refraction, creating a beautiful play of light and shadow on the wall. Meanwhile, the hidden downward- illuminating LED module provides plenty of ambience and enough illumination for spatial orientation in low light areas.FeaturesConstructed from solid steelFixture includes a V-Cut seeded K5 crystal shadeIncludes high powered replaceable LED moduleCan be mounted in a different orientationSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with ADA standardsCovered under a 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 30"Width: 3"Extension: 3-1/2"Product Weight: 5.23 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 617Wattage: 9 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Aged Brass