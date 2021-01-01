Whirlpool WRT541SZD 33 Inch Wide 21.31 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Top Mount Refrigerator Monochromatic Stainless Steel Refrigeration Appliances Full

Whirlpool WRT541SZD 33 Inch Wide 21.31 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Top Mount Refrigerator Technology Highlights Frameless Glass Shelves: Store more items on each shelf with wall-to-wall frameless glass shelves, which offer greater storage flexibility. Flexi-Slide Bin: Make space for tall items with the bin that quickly and easily moves side-to-side for convenient storage options. Electronic Temperature Control: Convenient, up-front electronic temperature controls let you choose the ideal temperature for whatever foods you're storing. Freezer Temperature Control: To keep frozen items ice cold, freezer temperature controls allow you to adjust the temperature level of cold air in the freezer compartment. Humidity-Controlled Crispers: Store fruits and vegetables in their ideal environment. Features: EZ Connect icemaker kit makes it easier to install an icemaker later if desired Energy Star rated appliance saves natural resources and your money ADA compliant, suitable for accessible applications Frameless glass shelves in refrigerator allow for more storage capacity Fixed glass shelf in freezer Specifications: Width: 32-3/4" Height: 66-1/4" Depth: 34" Product Weight: 209 lbs. Bulb Type: LED Counter Depth: No Crisper Bins: No Defrost Type: Automatic Refrigerator Capacity: 15.18 Cu. Ft. Freezer Capacity: 6.13 Cu. Ft. Sabbath Mode: No Top Freezer Full Size Refrigerators Monochromatic Stainless Steel