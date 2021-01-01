Whirlpool WRS321SDH 33 Inch Wide 21.4 Cu. Ft. Side by Side Refrigerator Black Stainless Steel Refrigeration Appliances Full Size Refrigerators Side by

Whirlpool WRS321SDH 33 Inch Wide 21.4 Cu. Ft. Side by Side Refrigerator Technology Highlights Fingerprint Resistant: Available in black stainless steel and stainless steel finishes, easy-to-clean steel resists fingerprints and smudges. Frameless Glass Shelves: Store more items on each shelf with wall-to-wall frameless glass shelves, which offer greater storage flexibility. LED Interior Lighting: Keep food looking as good as it tastes. Light is cast inside the refrigerator so food looks like it's supposed to. Electronic Temperature Control: Convenient, up-front electronic temperature controls let you choose the ideal temperature for whatever foods you're storing. Adjustable Gallon Door Bins: Build your door storage to fit your needs. Adjustable gallon door bins easily move when and where you need to. The gallon-size bins can easily accommodate beverage jugs and other larger containers. Deli Drawer: Store plenty of meat and cheese with a deli drawer. Can Caddy: Free up shelf space and get more flexibility using this in-door can caddy that holds either cans or bottles. Features: Gallon door bins LED interior lighting Adaptive defrost only cycles when needed Product Technologies: Through-door ice and water service: Enjoy ice and cold water whenever you want it. Just push your glass against the paddle. Even better, the internal EveryDrop filtration system keeps the water and ice clean. Frameless glass shelves: More storage space than other glass shelves. The glass shelves on this model fit snugly against the walls to retain spill containing properties. Specifications: Width: 33-1/8" Height: 66-5/8" Depth: 33-5/8" Product Weight: 242.5 lbs. Bulb Type: LED Counter Depth: No Crisper Bins: No Defrost Type: Automatic Refrigerator Capacity: 14.63 Cu. Ft. Freezer Capacity: 6.77 Cu. Ft. Sabbath Mode: No Side by Side Full Size Refrigerators Black Stainless Steel