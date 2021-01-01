Imports Decor Wrought Iron Pin Stair Mat 9 in. x 30 in. Rubber Door Mat, Black

Imports Decor introduces the "Pin" rubber stair mat for the steps up to your home, garage, mud room, or poolside. Imports Decor manufactures their rubber mats by molding a mix of vulcanized natural rubber and recycled rubber making it the perfect choice for heavy traffic areas. Imports Decor's rubber mats are durable, anti-skid and are optimal for areas exposed to moisture such as pool sides. These products are handmade and there could be slight deviation in size/colors and thickness. Item #833RBM measures 30 inches wide by 9 inches deep and is approximately 1/4 inch thick. Color: Black.