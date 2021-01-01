From tombow
Tombow Writing Utensils - Drawing Pencil & Dual-Tip Marker Set
Advertisement
Drawing Pencil & Dual-Tip Marker Set. Create vibrant works of art with this set of color pencils, drawing pencils and bright markers boasting rich pigments for deep color saturation as part of your artwork.Includes markers, drawing pencils and color pencilsBrights TwinTone Dual-Tip Marker SetIncludes 12 markers in 12 colors including green, blue and redBullet tip: 0.8 mmExtra-fine tip: 0.3 mmPlasticNon-bleeding water-based inkQuick dryingLong-lasting fiber tipsImported6B - 4H MONO Drawing Pencil SetIncludes 12 pencils ranging from 6B to 4HCedar hardwood / high-density graphiteBreak-resistant lead coreImportedColor Pencil 12-Piece SetIncludes reusable tin and 12 color pencilsWood / pencil leadBreak-resistant centered lead coreImported